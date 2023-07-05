UN to hold urgent meeting on desecration of Holy Quran

In response to the request made by Pakistan, the United Nations Human Rights Council has scheduled an emergency session to address the incident of a Quran being set on fire outside a mosque in Sweden.

According to the spokesperson for the Geneva-based UN Council, the debate on the rise of Islamophobia will likely take place later this week.

The desecration of the Quran took place outside the Swedish capital Stockholm’s main mosque last week and was carried out by a man during a protest authorized by the police.

The Swedish government condemned the “Islamophobic” act after an international Islamic body called for measures to avoid future desecration of the Muslim holy book.

The agenda of the ongoing meeting of the United Nations Council for Human Rights will be changed and the Sweden incident will be discussed.

It should be noted that Pakistan had demanded immediate action from the United Nations on the desecration of the Holy Quran. The United Nations meeting will be held till July 14.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has announced to celebrate the Holy Quran Day on Friday and instructed to hold a nationwide protest against the incident in Sweden.

“It will give a message to the evil minds, respect and sanctity of the Holy Quran is part of our faith, we are all one on this matter,” Shehbaz Sharif stated.

It has also been decided to convene a joint session of Parliament on July 6, in which a national action plan will be drawn up on the Sweden incident.