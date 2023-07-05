US national involved in killing woman in rash driving escapes abroad after bail

Rawalpindi-A US national of Pakistani origin, who is accused of killing a woman in rash driving at 502 Square and got bail from a court of law on the next day of crime, fled abroad from New Islamabad International Airport as police wait for CCTV footages and verification of driving license of accused from traffic police headquarters, informed sources on Tuesday.

On 30 June 2023, a speeding white car, being driven by Ahmed Abdul Moheed, a US national, hit a motorcycle from behind at Tulsa Road. The forceful impact bounced the motorcycle and smashed into an oil tanker making a stop-over on red signal injuring a woman Fozia Shaheen and injuring her husband Tahir Mushtaq, hailing from Westridge.

The both injured were been rushed to CMH for treatment where the woman died of fatal injuries. However, the man remained under treatment there. Scores of passersby had managed to catch the driver (US national Ahmed Abdul Moheed) from the spot and handed him over to officials of Police Station Civil Lines, wherein a case under sections of Pakistan Penal Code 320, 279 and 337-G were registered against the accused.

The Civil Lines police presented the driver of the vehicle Ahmed Abdul Moheed before a duty magistrate Ms Saba Qamar on July 1, 2023. The duty magistrate awarded the accused bail in the case.

On the very next day, the accused fled to USA from NIIAP apparently to avoid any further legal action against him by Pakistani police or court of law, sources said.

Civil Lines police station Sub Inspector (SI) Fayyaz, who is also investigation officer of the case, confirmed to The Nation that Ahmed Abdul Moheed had been granted bail by the judge. He said that he had impounded the damaged car of the accused along with his driving license. He said he had also obtained CCTV footage of Adiala Road in which it could be seen the driver was driving the car recklessly and carelessly. He said he would dispatch the driving license of the accused to City Traffic Police Headquarters for verification. On a question whether the IO had knowledge about the escape of the accused to the US, SI Fayyaz asked this correspondent as to why he is so curious about the case and grilling him (the IO).

Advocate Waleed Khalid, the counsel for the accused, when contacted by The Nation, also confirmed his client was granted bail in the case. He said that though the offences were bailable, yet he had not argued so long before the duty magistrate. He said that his client had hit the couple riding on a motorcycle to save another motorcycle which suddenly came into the middle of the road from the wrong side. When asked, the lawyer also expressed his unawareness about his client suffering from epilepsy and that he is banned from driving any kind of vehicle in the US.

Well-placed sources in police revealed to The Nation that Civil Lines police had left so many lacunas and flaws in the investigation of the high profile case. They said that CTP’s on-duty officers usually write up their witness report within hours of an accident and submit it to the relevant police station for further legal proceedings but the Civil Lines police are still waiting for the warden’s report in this case.

As a result, sources said the police could properly not prepare its charge-sheet against the suspect when they presented him before the magistrate.

During an interaction with The Nation, IO/ SI Fayyaz, however, claimed he would prepare a challan against the accused meeting all the legal requirements. Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division and SHO PS Civil Lines were not available for their comments.