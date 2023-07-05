Widespread rains, thunderstorm expected from today: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower for Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, upper/central Punjab and Northeast Balochistan during the next 24 hours.
Isolated heavy falls are also expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.
However, very hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. The PMD has also warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Islamabad and Peshawar. While landslide is also likely in hilly areas.
In Islamabad, rain-wind/thundershower with (heavy falls at isolated places is expected in Islamabad.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Malakand, Balakot, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan. Heavy falls are also expected in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Malakand, Dir, Swat, Kohat and Kohistan during the period.
In Punjab, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Taunsa, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.
Heavy falls are also expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha and Faisalabad during the period. Very hot and humid weather is likely to continue in other districts of the province.
In Balochistan, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province however isolated rain wind-thunderstorm may occur in Ziarat, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob and Barkhan. The weather will remain very hot and humid weather in most districts of Sindh