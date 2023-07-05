Widespread rains, thunderstorm expected from today: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower for Kashmir, Gilg­it Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, upper/central Punjab and Northeast Ba­lochistan during the next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also ex­pected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa during the period.

However, very hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. The PMD has also warned that heavy falls may gener­ate urban flooding in low-lying areas in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, La­hore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Islam­abad and Peshawar. While landslide is also likely in hilly areas.

In Islamabad, rain-wind/thunder­shower with (heavy falls at isolated places is expected in Islamabad.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Manseh­ra, Abbottabad, Malakand, Balakot, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Ko­hat, Kurram, Bannu, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan. Heavy falls are also expected in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Malakand, Dir, Swat, Ko­hat and Kohistan during the period.

In Punjab, rain-wind/thunder­shower is expected in Murree, Galli­yat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Fais­alabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Ba­hawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Sa­hiwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Taunsa, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Heavy falls are also expected in Si­alkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Ba­hauddin, Sargodha and Faisalabad during the period. Very hot and hu­mid weather is likely to continue in other districts of the province.

In Balochistan, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province however isolated rain wind-thunderstorm may occur in Ziarat, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob and Barkhan. The weather will remain very hot and humid weather in most districts of Sindh