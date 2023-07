PESHAWAR - A woman died and four per­sons received injuries as heavy rain and a strong wind storm uprooted roofs and walls in Karak district on Tuesday. According to Rescue 1122, heavy downpours and a strong wind storm lashed the Karak district as a result of which a number of houses were damaged in the Shum­ali Khel Banda area of Takhti Nusrati. Rescue 1122 author­ities forthwith rushed to the sites of damage and provided first aid to the injured besides shifting them to hospitals.