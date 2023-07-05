Wednesday, July 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Women’s skills camp begins today

STAFF REPORT
July 05, 2023
Sports

LAHORE- Pakistan women cricketers will attend the skills camp scheduled to take place in Lahore and Karachi from 5 to 17 July. The first phase of the skills camp will take place at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from 5 to 9 July where 20 players from Lahore and adjoining areas, will take part, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and abilities. Then focus will shift to Karachi as Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre will be the venue for the camp from 13 to 17 July. The players for the Karachi camp will be announced in due course. 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1688445416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023