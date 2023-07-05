Women’s skills camp begins today

LAHORE- Pakistan women cricketers will attend the skills camp scheduled to take place in Lahore and Karachi from 5 to 17 July. The first phase of the skills camp will take place at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from 5 to 9 July where 20 players from Lahore and adjoining areas, will take part, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and abilities. Then focus will shift to Karachi as Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre will be the venue for the camp from 13 to 17 July. The players for the Karachi camp will be announced in due course.