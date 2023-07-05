World hits new record for hottest day ever

The world on July 3 reached a dubious distinction, hitting a new record for the hottest day ever, according to data from the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

The global average temperature on July 3 reached 17.01C (62.62 F), beating the previous record temperature of 16.9C set in August 2016, said the centers, a division of the National Weather Service.

This summer, climate change is fueling extreme heat waves around the world, triggering weather warnings and claiming numerous lives.

From North America to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, nations are grappling with scorching temperatures.

In the US, alerts were issued nationwide as sweltering heat and oppressive humidity blanketed various regions.

Further south, Mexico has also been severely impacted, with temperatures topping 40C (104F). More than 110 people have lost their lives due to high temperatures.

The UK sweltered through its hottest June since record-keeping began in 1884. The average temperature was 15.8C (60.44F), almost a degree higher than previous highs for the month.

Iran, known for its blistering summers, saw temperatures hit a staggering 50C (122F) in some areas.

In Spain, the mercury soared to a scorching 44C (111.2F). The country faced alarming conditions throughout June, with eight out of its 17 autonomous administrations issuing alerts.

Pakistan and India have also suffered the devastating consequences of the hot spell. Heatstroke-related incidents claimed the lives of at least 22 people in Pakistan, while more than 150 lost their lives in India.

Even China has been seeing its hottest days in six decades, with temperatures reaching up to 40C (104F).