40,000 security personnel deployed for Muharram

Peshawar - In order to maintain law and order during the month of Muharram, about 40,000 security personnel will be deployed, with special contingents of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) and Pak Army also assigned for the security of processions and gatherings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was revealed during a high-level meeting on Thursday, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. The meeting reviewed security arrangements for the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram. Attendees included Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, and other senior officials. Divisional Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners, and District Police Officers attended via video link.

Participants were informed that Muharram processions and gatherings would occur in 14 districts, with eight districts classified as most sensitive and six as sensitive in terms of security. An integrated strategy has been devised in consultation with all stakeholders to effectively monitor the processions and gatherings. A central control room comprising representatives from relevant departments and law enforcement agencies will be set up at the Home Department. Special security arrangements have been made for sensitive districts and spots across the province.

Processions and public gatherings will be monitored through CCTV cameras, and the display of arms, pillion riding, and hateful wall chalking have been banned. Special initiatives have been proposed to monitor social media pages to control the spread of hateful content and negative propaganda. Mobile phone services in sensitive districts will be suspended, and staff from health and rescue departments will be assigned special duties to handle any untoward situation.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister emphasized that maintaining law and order during Muharram is the top priority. He directed special attention to sensitive districts to avoid any unrest. He instructed concerned authorities to release the required financial resources for security purposes and to promote religious harmony and tolerance by engaging religious leaders and elected representatives.

Considering the intense heat wave, the chief minister directed the installation of tents along procession routes and ensured uninterrupted electricity supply with the help of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO). He stressed effective coordination among all relevant departments and agencies at provincial, divisional, and district levels, ensuring the proposed security plan is implemented thoroughly.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur also appealed to religious leaders and the general public to actively maintain law and order and promote sectarian harmony during Muharram.