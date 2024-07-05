All parties to participate in APC: Ata Tarar

Federal Information Minister Ata Tarar said all parties would participate in the All Parties Conference (APC).

Tarar while holding a press conference in Islamabad said that the prime minister's visits to Tajikistan and Kazakhstan will bring good results.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke on the Palestine issue and Islamophobia at the global level. The PM said that Israel is committing war crimes. He also talked about a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.



Tarar said that the work is also going on regarding the privatization of the institutions. He said that consultations are being held with the allies regarding the APC. The statement of the PTI founder regarding APC has also surfaced.

The Federal Minister said that there was also a discussion regarding tax evasion in the meeting the PM chaired.

Those involved in tax evasion and the officials aiding in the crime will also be punished. Having a salary of Rs 100000 will have to pay Rs 2400 in tax.

Ata Tarar further said that the Bajaur attack is a matter of great regret. He said that the end of terrorism and extremism will bring stability to Pakistan. He expressed that they will all come together against terrorism.