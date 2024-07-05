Friday, July 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Anti-polio campaign gains momentum with focus on refusal cases

APP
July 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain-ul-Abideen Memon remained active in the field on the fourth consecutive day of the anti-polio campaign, successfully addressing multiple refusal cases. According to a handout issued on Thursday, the district administration intensified the anti-polio campaign under the leadership of DC Zain-ul-Abideen Memon after positive environmental samples were found in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, in Latifabad Unit No. 4, with the help of the police, several parents were convinced to administer anti-polio drops to their children. DC emphasized that polio was an incurable disease, and vaccination was the only solution to prevent it. He warned that even a slight negligence in the current sensitive situation regarding the polio virus could lead to lifelong disability for a child.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1720065326.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024