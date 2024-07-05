Anti-polio campaign gains momentum with focus on refusal cases

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain-ul-Abideen Memon remained active in the field on the fourth consecutive day of the anti-polio campaign, successfully addressing multiple refusal cases. According to a handout issued on Thursday, the district administration intensified the anti-polio campaign under the leadership of DC Zain-ul-Abideen Memon after positive environmental samples were found in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, in Latifabad Unit No. 4, with the help of the police, several parents were convinced to administer anti-polio drops to their children. DC emphasized that polio was an incurable disease, and vaccination was the only solution to prevent it. He warned that even a slight negligence in the current sensitive situation regarding the polio virus could lead to lifelong disability for a child.