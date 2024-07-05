Friday, July 05, 2024
Armed forces pay tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed

Staff Reporter
July 05, 2024
RAWALPINDI    -   The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and services chiefs have paid a heartfelt tribute to the indomitable Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on the 25th anniversary of his supreme sacrifice.  The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, said, “His (Captain Karnal Sher Khan’s) exemplary leadership and unwavering courage inspire us to defend Pakistan at all costs. Captain Karnal Sher Khan’s heroism in the Kargil War etched his name in history with bravery, unshakeable commitment, and unwavering loyalty.  His martyrdom serves as a poignant reminder of the ultimate sacrifices made by the Armed Forces to safeguard the motherland.

