Bilawal Bhutto terms July 5 Black Day

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday termed July 5th as a Black Day in Pakistan’s history, marking the tragic overthrow of the country’s first elected Prime Minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, by a dictator in 1977.

In a message, he said that Pakistan has paid a huge price for toppling the elected government of the visionary leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“This dark day in Pakistan’s history set our nation on a path marred by extremism, terrorism, and the scourge of Kalashnikov and drug culture—challenges we continue to grapple with today.” He emphasized that despite the immense suffering endured, there are still a few who are always ready to harm democracy.

Bilawal highlighted that the oppressive regime of Ziaul Haq unleashed an era of unparalleled brutality against democrats, liberals, and true patriots of Pakistan. He added that pro-democracy Pakistanis were subjected to imprisonment, flogging, exile, and even execution. He noted that the youth of today cannot even imagine the difficult situations faced by the Jiyalas during that period.

“Despite these heinous reprisals and the terror inflicted by an authoritarian regime, the resilient spirit of the Pakistani people, especially the Jiyalas (PPP’s unwavering activists), remained unbroken. They stood firm, fighting for the restoration of democracy with unyielding determination and courage,” he said, adding that if there is democracy in the country today, it is because of the sacrifices of PPP leaders and workers.

Bilawal concluded by saying that as the nation remembers the sacrifices of those who endured immense suffering for the cause of democracy, we renew our commitment to upholding the values for which Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and countless others fought so valiantly. “Let us honor their legacy by continuing the struggle for a democratic, progressive, and just Pakistan.”