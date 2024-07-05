Friday, July 05, 2024
Blast claims two lives, injures 8 in Mardan

Web Desk
1:14 PM | July 05, 2024
National

At least two people were killed and eight others were injured in blast in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per details, the blast was reported near Jalala Bridge in Mardan’s Takht Bai area that resulted in death of two and injuries to eight others including policemen, women and children.

The injured and bodies were moved to the Taluka Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Mardan. Meanwhile, the police have cordoned off the area.

Earlier, at least two were injured including police constable in a blast occurred in Tehsil Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan.

The incident occurred when a roadside exploded as the DSP and other police personnel were on the way for polio duty.

In a separate incident, at least one dead, whereas 20 others injured twin landmine blasts occurred near Thaikedar Naddi in Duki district of Balochistan.

The first explosion occurred when a truck hit a landmine, followed by a second blast as people gathered at the scene.

The police officials stated that both landmine blasts resulted in the killing of one citizen whereas 17 others sustained injuries. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

