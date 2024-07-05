Britain's Labour Party wins huge majority in election, ending 14 years of Conservative rule: Exit poll

Britain’s Labour Party is set to win a huge majority in the House of Commons of 410 seats, according to an exit poll in a Thursday snap election.

The Labour landslide means the party will have a majority of 170 seats in the parliament, the poll, prepared by IPSOS UK for British broadcasters, showed.

Voting in the snap election ended at 10 p.m. (2100GMT), and the vote counting will be in progress throughout the night. The official results will come when the counting is over in all constituencies in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Labour leader Keir Starmer will replace Rishi Sunak as the new prime minister after the official results are declared.

Millions of voters across the UK cast their ballots to elect 650 Members of Parliament (MPs) to the lower house of Parliament.

The center-right Conservatives have governed the country since 2010. Having secured victories in the last three general elections—2015, 2017 and 2019—the party on Thursday is predicted to win 131 seats.

The exit poll also suggests that Liberal Democrats (Lib Dems) will win 61 seats, Reform UK will win 13 and the Scottish national Party (SNP) 10, while independents and others will get 25 seats.