Building Trust

“Afghanistan has come out of isolation,” a powerful statement by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, heralds a new era. As the meeting between Taliban representatives from Afghanistan and United Nations officials and international special envoys ended in Doha, the atmosphere was filled with positivity. For a country mired in war for decades, such an optimistic outlook had been a distant wish. Can the newfound “spirit of cooperation” and “atmosphere of trust” result in meaningful reengagement with the country? That remains a long journey. The UN meeting in Doha has not resulted in any significant decision – nor was it expected to – but it has solidified the gradual, consultative approach adopted by the international community over the coercive, all-or-nothing approach advocated by certain sectors, including independent rights groups.

For Pakistan, such re-engagement is not a matter of choice but of necessity. A Pakistani delegation was present in Doha to observe and participate in the talks. Separately, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana, called on member states to pursue “meaningful” engagement with the Afghan Taliban government, pointing out that terrorism remains the biggest hurdle in increased economic and strategic cooperation across the region.

A stable and secure Afghanistan benefits all. The country, along with other land-locked Central Asian states, will be able to access sea ports in Iran and Pakistan. Natural resources, previously locked behind infrastructure bottlenecks, could be developed. Cultural and intellectual exchange will begin to heal the wounds of war.

This is just the first step of a difficult process that will last many years. The Taliban remain internally divided, and large parts of the country are not governed in a centralized manner that encourages top-down change and nation-building. We must all keep faith and seek to rehabilitate the country to become an effective and respected member of the global community.