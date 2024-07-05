Friday, July 05, 2024
CCPO vows zero tolerance for negligence

Agencies
July 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting at his office on Thursday to review timely completion of pending cases by undertaking action plans. He directed the relevant DSPs to expedite the disposal of pending challans, stating that disciplinary action would be taken against officers if zero pendency is not achieved within the next two days. The CCPO Lahore emphasised zero tolerance for indifference, negligence and incompetence within the Police Department. He directed the officers concerned to expedite investigations and aligning cases swiftly to provide justice to the oppressed through better coordination with the Prosecution Department. DIG Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, DIG Organised Crimes Unit Imran Kishwar, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, DSPs from the Investigation Department.

, Organised Crimes Unit and Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff attended the meeting.

Seminar organized on countering terrorism in Balochistan

