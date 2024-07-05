Celebratory firing claims life of girl at wedding function

Celebratory firing at a wedding function claimed life of a matriculation student in Manawa here on Monday.

The girl who was identified as Aysha, 16, got fatal bullet injury in her chest.

On the complaint of her father, police have registered a case and started investigation.

Punjab IG has taken notice of the incident and ordered the arrest of the killers at the earliest.

Police have arrested the father of the groom and are conducting raids for the arrest of those involved in the murder of the innocent girl.

According to preliminary investigation, the firing was carried out by the friends of the elder brother of the groom.