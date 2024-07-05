Friday, July 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Celebratory firing claims life of girl at wedding function

Celebratory firing claims life of girl at wedding function
Web Desk
12:57 AM | July 05, 2024
National

Celebratory firing at a wedding function claimed life of a matriculation student in Manawa here on Monday.

The girl who was identified as Aysha, 16, got fatal bullet injury in her chest.

On the complaint of her father, police have registered a case and started investigation.

Punjab IG has taken notice of the incident and ordered the arrest of the killers at the earliest.

Police have arrested the father of the groom and are conducting raids for the arrest of those involved in the murder of the innocent girl.

According to preliminary investigation, the firing was carried out by the friends of the elder brother of the groom.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1720065326.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024