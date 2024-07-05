Friday, July 05, 2024
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for monsoon, urban flooding

APP
July 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR    -    Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday chaired a meeting of all the relevant department to review the arrangements made for the upcoming monsoon forecasts and urban flooding. He emphasised to immediately prepare emergency plans about utilizing available resources, clear distribution of work and sharing responsibilities. Briefing the meeting about the predictions of upcoming monsoon, PDMA authorties said that although July and August is expected to receive a below to normal range of rainfall. However, after mid July to late August Sukkur division may receive 100 percent extra rainfall than that of 2022. He quoted Meteorological department for forecasting relatively more rainfall than 2022. The Commissioner directed all the officials of relevant department to prepare their emergency contingency plans with clearly stating their available and required machine and human resource, and share such plans with his office so that these may be compiled and shared with PDMA .

APP

