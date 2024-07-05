Commissioner, DC visit Nullah Leh; witness mock drills to handle flood

Rawalpindi - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Amir Khattak and Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday visited Nullah Leh and inspected mock exercise of different departments for tackling emergency situation during monsoon.

The mock exercises are being done by officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Police and officials of Municipal Coporation Rawalpindi. The Rescue 1122 buzzed emergency alarms around Nullah Leh in order to alert the people. Managing Director (MD) WASA Muhammad Salim Ashraf briefed the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division about the preparations of WASA to tackle emergency situation during monsoon. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that the government has imposed a ban over throwing garbage in Nullah Leh following the prediction of heavy rain by Met Department. He said that strict action is being taken absent the violators as police had registered a total of 10 cases besides arresting the violators. He said that the purpose of mock exercises is to tackle with any kind of flood during monsoon as Met Department predicted heavy rains in the country.

He said that the government has set up a special monitoring system with close collaboration of district management Islamabad. MD WASA Muhammad Salim Ashraf told Commissioner that last night rainfall was recorded 40mm in twin cities adding that Shamasabad received the most rain which was recorded 39mm. He said that WASA officials were put on high alert following the predictions of Met Department. He said that civic body has completed the dredging work of Nullah Leh due to which no floor like situation was seen. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Amir Khattak appreciated the efforts and team work of MD WASA Muhammad Salim Ashraf.