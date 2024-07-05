CTO for regulating traffic flow during Muharram

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk held a meeting at the Traffic Police Headquarters, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. The meeting, held following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, was attended by all zonal DSPs and moharrars, he said.

During the meeting, CTO Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk reviewed the traffic arrangements for Muharram and directed police officers to prepare an effective traffic plan to facilitate citizens’ travel, manage diversions on procession routes, and implement other measures. He emphasized that all police officers should perform their duties with full dedication and a spirit of public service during Muharram.

Effective diversions should be arranged on the designated routes of the processions, and alternative routes should be provided to citizens. He further said that, all police officers should strive to ensure smooth traffic flow in the federal capital, protect citizens from accidents, and provide excellent travel facilities.

Special attention should be given to public convenience related to traffic. SSP Traffic also mentioned that officers demonstrating outstanding performance will be encouraged.

The protection of citizens’ lives and property and maintaining smooth traffic flow are our top priorities. Meanwhile, DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza visited Traffic Police headquarters Faizabad and reviewed measures to further improve the performance of traffic police, according to police spokesman. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. CTO Islamabad gave a detailed briefing to DIG Islamabad about the functioning of the Traffic Police Headquarters. DIG Islamabad listened to the problems of the staff and directed them to resolve them on priority basis. He also directed to ensure strict action against those who violate traffic rules. The DIG Islamabad was told that special squads have been constituted to maintain the flow of traffic and to control accidents. He said that these squads are ensuring smooth flow of traffic and coordinating traffic systems in the federal capital. DIG Islamabad said that strict action is being ensured against those not wearing seat belts, using mobile phones while driving, lane violators and motorcyclists riding on bikes without helmets.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza directed the officials to ensure merit in issuance of driving license and address citizens’ issues. It was also observed that violations of traffic rules and accidents have also been significantly reduced due to the efficiency of special checkpoints, he maintained.

He further said that all possible steps would be taken for a disciplined traffic system in the city. He further said that the safety of lives and property of citizens is our foremost priority. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard.