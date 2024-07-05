Dacoits kill general store owner in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Unidentified armed bandits shot dead the owner of a general store over resistance in dacoity in the limits of Batala Colony police, here on Thursday. According to the police, the outlaws entered the Husnain General Store near a dispensary in the Batala Colony area and started looting money from the store. In the meantime, the owner Muhammad Hafeez, son of Muhammad Siddique, offered resistance. However, the dacoits opened fire, killing him on the spot. The dead body was shifted to the mortuary for autopsy. The police have collected forensic evidence and started legal action. RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, taking notice of the incident, sought a report from CPO Kamran Adil.

Four robbers arrested

Faisalabad Police arrested four robbers and recovered four looted motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons and other items from their possession. A police spokesman said here on Thursday that SHO Roshanwala police station Malik Imran on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting two robbers of a gang including Mohsin and Naseem who were wanted by the police in 35 cases. The police recovered four snatched motorcycles, cash of Rs125,000, mobile phones and weapons from them. Similarly, Bahlak police also nabbed two robbers of another gang including Dilawar and Ashiq alongwith cash of Rs1,175,000, mobile phones, illegal weapons, etc.

FDA seals three plots over illegal business

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three plots on the charge of running gas decanting and petrol filling business illegally. An FDA spokesperson said here on Thursday that FDA team checked status and usage of various plots and found 3 plots in Madina Town where illegal business of gas decanting and petrol filling was continuing with great impunity. Therefore, the enforcement team under supervision of Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam sealed premises of these plots including 67-Y-RSR, B-Y-RSR, 73-Y-RSR and warned their owners to refrain from illegal business activities, otherwise, they would be sent behind the bars, he added.

DQCB forwards 12 cases against quacks to drug court

The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has decided to forward 12 cases to the drug court against quacks, medical stores running without licenses and violating the Drug Act. The board in its meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance/Headquarters Ahmad Saleem Chishti in the chair conducted hearing of 18 cases and adjourned six cases till next meeting while 12 cases were referred to the drug court. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Asfandyar, Secretary DQCB Robina Akhtar, Drug Controller Muhammad Muhsan Asghar and others also attended the meeting.

Irrigation dispute claims two lives

Two farmers were shot dead, while another sustained multiple injuries over an irrigation dispute in the area of Dijkot police station. The police said here on Thursday that a group of farmers opened indiscriminate firing on their rivals in Chak No 277-RB Sitalan over an old dispute of irrigation water. As a result, one farmer Hammad son of Abdul Ghaffar received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while another peasant Abdur Razzaq breathed his last on the way to hospital. The third farmer Usman was shifted to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Dijkot in a critical condition and the doctors were striving to save his life. The police lodged a complaint against four accused including Sultan Din, Subhan Din, Jamshaid and Rizwan who managed to escape from the scene after firing. On receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed SP Iqbal Division to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest besides ensuring arrest of the culprits on urgent basis. Hence, special teams were constituted who started investigation and raids to arrest the accused.