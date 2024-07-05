Friday, July 05, 2024
DC visits waste water drains, order clearness on a war footing

July 05, 2024
LARKANA    -   Drains visits Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Thursday, while inspecting the waste water drains of Wapda Scarp Department, instructed to clean the drains on a war footing. Deputy Commissioner  Larkana Scarp Department Drainage Division Ex Larkana Municipal Corporation Municipal Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner Larkana Darya Khan Qureshi along with in R(2) Sub Drain South System near Allahabad Khaliq Colony, Main South Branch Drain of Wapda Grid Station Otha Chowk, Dargah Sanachta Village  Abdullah Lashari visited R(1) Sub-Drain, New Dero Drainage Sub-Division and Larkana Drainage Division and reviewed the cleanliness of the drains.  Officials of Scarp Department gave a briefing to Deputy Commissioner Larkana about the cleaning of the drains. He directed the officials to ensure the cleaning of the dirty drains before the probable rains, to use all the resources and more machinery to speed up the work.  To be arranged.  He said that dirty water should not stand anywhere in the city, any shortcoming in the work will not be tolerated.

