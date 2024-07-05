Deserted railway track obstacle in water delivery to drought-stricken Khewra

Gujar khan - A deserted railway track poses a significant obstacle in the delivery of water to the drought-stricken town of Khewra, housing a population of 40,000 individuals.

The area is primarily comprised of daily-wage workers employed in the salt and coal mines and soda ash industries. The high salinity levels in the surrounding lands make them unsuitable for agriculture, and flash floods from nearby salty hills further worsen the situation. The subsoil water in the region has become completely brackish, posing a significant challenge for the local population.

On Wednesday, residents of the area including, women, children and senior citizens staged a protest, which was meted by baton charge by Railway commandos. During the crackdown, elderly women fainted and were shifted to the hospital by Rescue 1122.

According to details, the railway passenger service has been discontinued for over a decade, leading to the disrepair of the railway track and station buildings. According to sources, four years ago, Punjab Government had approved a water supply line project to fetch water from Mitha Pattan, a bank of the River Jhelum. The project was estimated to cost Rs. 79 million, and a significant portion of the line has already been laid down, but the railway authorities are hindering the installation of the pipeline under its abandoned bridge by not issuing a no-objection certificate.

Amidst the dire shortage of drinking water, the residents of Khewra had no choice but to travel to Pind Dadan Khan or Choha Saiden Shah Subdivision in the Chakwal district to fetch pots full of water. Working-class residents, including women and children, face a constant source of distress as they struggle to access clean water.

The pipeline was constructed beneath the railway track to provide water to the residents during the time when the railway station was established during British rule in the area. However, the corrosion of iron pipes has become an ongoing problem, and the authorities of Pakistan Railways are now refusing to allow replacing the pipeline under the abandoned track.

Meanwhile, legal fraternity of the area has also expressed its concerns about the hardships being faced by the residents.

Raja Irfan, a senior advocate from Pind Dadan Khan and a prominent figure in Khewra, stated that the water supply project was almost complete but the railway authorities were unnecessarily obstructing the replacement of the pipe under the old, abandoned mini bridge. He called upon the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court, Alia Neelam, to address the situation and protect the water rights of the residents of Khewra town.

Raja Uneeb Janjuah, another resident of Khewra town and advocate of the High Court, highlighted the unfortunate situation faced by the residents. According to him, Khewra is renowned worldwide for its vast salt deposits, yet it is disheartening that over 40,000 denizens lack access to clean water, a basic necessity. “For four years, NOC has been at a standstill due to railway as a chip for under table bargains,” he lamented.

While talking to The Nation, Rida Arooj, the official of an NGO working in Khewra, condemned the assault of women protestors by Railway police and commandoes. “This is height of callous display of force against those who are yearning for drop of clean water,” she regretted. She said that the project could not be completed to the callous approach of the Railway authorities for four years, while residents were yearning for drops of clean drinking water.

According to the sources, PML-N MNA from the area, Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, has also taken notice of the issue and denial of the Railway authorities to provide no-objection certificate for the installation of pipelines under the abandoned bridge. He also condemned the physical assault of the women protestors by railway commandoes, terming it a “sheer injustice against down-trodden people”.

According to Divisional Superintendent of Pakistan Railway in Rawalpindi Region, Noorudin Dawar, the matter would be deliberated with the Assistant Commissioner Pind Dadan Khan in a meeting on Monday. He added that the issue would be resolved.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner PD Khan, Osama Sheron, said that the issue would be discussed with all stakeholders and grievances of the residents would be resolved on priority.