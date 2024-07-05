Dissent, bold narrative key to Pak progress: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD - Celebrating 25th Anniversary of Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), the Federal Capital’s preeminent think tank, IPRI honoured its Founder, Senator Mushahid Hussain, who founded the think tank as then Minister for Information, at a special ceremony here yesterday.

The 90-minute event was marked by an opening address by IPRI President, Major General (r) Dr Raza, followed by a Special Address by Senator Mushahid Hussain and an animated question and answer session.

In his speech, Senator Mushahid Hussain referred to the context of the founding of IPRI after Pakistan became nuclear power in 1998 and the Kargil Conflict in 1999, which enhanced the importance of Pakistan as a global player in the most strategic part of the world.

He said being a journalist with a background in global affairs, he felt the need for an institutional mechanism that could serve a three-in-one purpose: rapidly response to negative propaganda against Pakistan, promote Strategic Communication & craft credible narratives on key issues of national security and foreign policy.

Senator Mushahid Hussain termed IPRI as a good example of ‘Khaki-Mufti harmony’ as all relevant stakeholders were on board and he termed ‘Khaki-Mufti harmony’ as vital for political stability and protecting national security, especially when ‘we are engaged in the battle of ideas’ at home and abroad. Senator Mushahid Hussain termed think tanks like IPRI as key to disseminating ideas and promoting discussion, including dissenting views, so that a consensus is arrived at on issues.

Referring to the regional and global scenario, Senator Mushahid Hussain said Pakistan ‘now has Strategic Space to pursue an autonomous, region based foreign policy’ and he welcomed Pakistan’s participation in the SCO Summit, as ‘SCO, together with BRICS, are building blocks of a new emerging world order, based on justice and connectivity’. He said the think tanks like IPRI must reject ‘Sifarshi Culture’, as well as the Culture of Fear that sometimes enslaves the mindset of the Ruling Elite and promote a Culture based on Merit, Character and Competence.

Responding to a question about the way forward for stability and progress in Pakistan, Senator Mushahid Hussain said three ingredients were vital to take Pakistan out of the current crisis: a Healing Touch with an inclusive approach, Regional Reset with neighbours and discarding dependence on outside props, citing Pakistan’s chronic addiction to IMF without willingness for bold reforms at home or ‘begging the Americans for sniper rifles or night vision goggles to combat terrorism when what we need is a homegrown strategy to fight terrorism, with smart technology and sophisticated intelligence, which we already did successfully ten years ago’.

Senator Mushahid Hussain said ‘if we are willing to do a course correction, the future of Pakistan is right as its biggest strength is its vibrant society and talented young women and men, who have courage of convictions’.

Earlier, in his opening speech, President of IPRI Dr Raza lauded the vision of Senator Mushahid Hussain in founding IPRI 25 years ago, and listed IPRI’s role and achievements and today ‘IPRI is ranked 74 in the Global Think Tank Ranking’. IPRI has now expanded to include a focus on Economy and International Law.

Scholars, students and media professionals attended the event, including leaders of other think tanks, like the Institute of Strategic Studies, National Institute of Maritime Affairs and Institute of Policy Studies at NUST.