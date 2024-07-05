Empowering Youth for Economic Growth

The youth of Pakistan represent a vast, untapped potential that, if harnessed properly, could drive our nation towards unprecedented economic growth. However, high unemployment rates among young people are a significant barrier to this potential. Our education system must be reformed to include vocational training and practical skills that align with market needs, ensuring that graduates are job-ready. Additionally, encouraging entrepreneurship through financial support and mentorship programs can enable young people to create their own opportunities and contribute to economic development.

Policymakers and the private sector must collaborate to create an environment conducive to youth employment. Incentives for businesses to hire and train young workers, along with a culture that promotes continuous learning, are essential steps towards empowering our youth. By investing in our young population, we not only secure their future but also pave the way for a prosperous Pakistan.

ALI AHMED MEMON,

Karachi.