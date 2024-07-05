Energy conservation code discussed in Islamabad

Peshawar - The Buildings Energy Research Center (BERC) University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar, in collaboration with the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), organized an awareness session on the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) 2023 at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) office, Islamabad.

The session was specifically designed for the senior management of the CDA. The ECBC-2023, developed by the NEECA, applies to all new buildings and new sections of existing buildings across Pakistan. The session was part of the project “Transformation of the Construction Sector to Promote Energy Efficiency in Buildings,” funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Germany, and supported by GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit), with UET Peshawar’s BERC as the technical lead for the project.

Dr. Naveed Ahmad, Director of BERC, said that the aim of the session was to enhance the CDA staff’s understanding of building sustainability, energy codes, and the rating system of buildings. He also aimed to raise awareness about the global significance of energy efficiency and conservation in buildings. Dr. Sardar Moazzam, Managing Director of NEECA, offered an in-depth overview of the ECBC 2023 code, highlighting its requirements and the benefits of adherence for sustainable development.

Chairman CDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa appreciated the initiative taken by NEECA. Other speakers emphasized that CDA by-laws be reviewed and amendments be suggested to make future buildings environmentally sustainable. Ms. Sadia Haider, CDA, emphasized the need for building energy audits and prompt action in this regard. Engr. Irshad Khan, head of the project at GIZ, highlighted the initiatives of GIZ in introducing the first project in Pakistan aimed at implementing sustainability in the buildings sector. He also discussed the key objectives of the project and its impact.