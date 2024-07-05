In an increasingly polarized world, China and Russia are pushing forward with their plans to create true multi-polarity in the realms of both economics and strategic military strength. While BRICS has been the traditional organization touted as a competitor to the US-led, dollar-backed, Euro-centric global order, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) might also join the ranks of breakaway multilateral organizations in the future.

Speaking in Astana on the final day of the summit, Russian President Putin called for “a new architecture of cooperation, indivisible security, and development in Eurasia, designed to replace the outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models, which gave unilateral advantages only to certain states.” His call was echoed by Chinese President Xi, who insisted that the “SCO members should consolidate unity and jointly oppose external interference in the face of the real challenges of interference and division,” and reject a “Cold War mentality.”

With the conflict in Ukraine continuing despite Russian offers of ceasefire and the US sending troops and aircraft to its bases in Japan to deter Chinese action in Taiwan, it seems increasingly likely that tensions between the West and the Eurasian alliance of Russia and China will continue to deepen. Can SCO, a nominally economic organization, morph into a strategic alliance? Can BRICS become a counterweight to NATO?

This seems highly unlikely; too many differing nations have too many internal issues to join a global anti-West alliance, especially if it means Western economic reprisals in the form of sanctions. However, in a more limited way, by leaving the dollar, trading in their own currencies, and choosing to eschew sanctions motivated by Western political goals, nations in SCO and BRICS can create an economic counterweight that can minimize the unilateral influence of the West. With Russia and China advancing de-dollarization, this outcome seems more likely.