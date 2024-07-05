FANSA Pakistan participates in global sanitation summit

PESHAWAR - The Freshwater Action Network (FANSA) Pakistan participated in a three-day global sanitation summit organized by UNICEF in Kathmandu, Nepal.

A press release on Thursday said the summit aimed at accelerating progress towards safe sanitation management for all. Karim Baloch, National Convener, and Shah Nasir, Regional Co-Convener, represented FANSA Pakistan at the summit. They presented the community version of safe management of sanitation services, showcasing Pakistan’s efforts towards achieving sustainable sanitation development.

The summit brought together global experts, policymakers, and civil society organizations to share knowledge, experiences, and innovations in sanitation management. FANSA Pakistan’s participation highlighted the country’s commitment to improving sanitation services and ensuring a healthy environment for its citizens. “We are proud to be part of this global movement towards safe sanitation management,” said Karim Baloch. “Our participation in this summit demonstrates our dedication to sharing knowledge and best practices in sanitation development.”

FANSA Pakistan’s presentation focused on community-led initiatives and innovations in sanitation management, showcasing successes and lessons learned from Pakistan’s experiences. The summit concluded with a call to action, urging governments, civil society, and stakeholders to prioritize safe sanitation management and accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).