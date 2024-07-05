Friday, July 05, 2024
Farmers advised to complete Mung, Mash cultivation during July

July 05, 2024
FAISALABAD   -   The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of ‘Mung and Mash’ pulses immediately and complete it by end of July to get bumper yield. A spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Thursday that the pulses were used largely in Pakistan because they were a rich source of proteins, iron and other minerals. Therefore, the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Mung and Mash including PRI Mung 2018, PRI-NIAB Mun-2022, Chakwal Mung-97, Chakwal M-6, Mash-97, Mash-98, Arooj-11, Chakwal Mash, Barani Mash, Pothowar Mash, etc. over maximum space of their lands because its production would not only play a pivotal role in catering to the domestic food requirements but it would also help the growers in mitigating their financial constraints, he added.

