First Franco-Pakistani web TV channel FP92 launched

Paris, France - The launch event of FP92, the first Franco-Pakistani web TV channel, took place with great enthusiasm and fanfare at a five star hotel in Paris. This groundbreaking initiative was spearheaded by Hamza Taj Sukhera, a renowned French Pakistani Businessman.

The ceremony was graced by several distinguished guests, including the grandson of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Dr Waleed Iqbal, who served as the Chief Guest. Dr Iqbal, a prominent figure and the grandson of the Poet of the East, expressed his gratitude to the hosts and organizers. He emphasized the honor of being associated with such a significant event, recognizing the efforts to promote a positive image of Pakistan in France.

Arshad Khan Jadoon, Chairman of the Press Council of Pakistan, also attended the event. In his remarks, he extended his best wishes to FP92, highlighting the channel’s potential to build a cultural bridge between France and Pakistan.

French Member of Parliament Carlos Martens Bilongo was present, reflecting the strong support from the French community for this unique initiative. He, along with other prominent French leaders, including various Maires from different cities, highlighted the importance of media in bridging cultural gaps and fostering mutual understanding. Their presence and support underscored the significance of FP92 in promoting cultural exchange and cooperation between France and Pakistan.

Hamza Taj Sukhera, CEO of FP92, thanked all the guests for their participation and support. He expressed his vision for FP92 as a platform to address the issues faced by the Pakistani community in France, promote Pakistani culture, and strengthen ties between the two nations. The project aims to showcase the positive contributions of Pakistanis in France and foster a deeper understanding between the cultures.

In a message to the audience, Mr. Sukhera emphasized, “This project is a unique initiative to build a bridge between two cultures. It will serve as a platform for highlighting the challenges faced by the Pakistani community in France while promoting our rich cultural heritage. We aim to reduce the distance between France and Pakistan, and with the support of our community, we are confident of its success.”

The event concluded with a heartfelt acknowledgement of the support from the community and a commitment to making FP92 a resounding success. The launch of FP92 marks a significant milestone in the Franco-Pakistani community’s efforts to foster mutual respect, cultural exchange, and cooperation between the two nations.