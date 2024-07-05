Future of Babar’s captaincy to be decided by former cricketers: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on Thursday that the future of Babar Azam as the captain of the national white-ball team will be decided by former cricketers. However, Naqvi did not specify which former cricketers would be involved in this decision-making process. “No decision has been made regarding Babar Azam’s captaincy,” Naqvi, who also serves as the country’s interior minister, told reporters in Lahore. “I’m consulting only those former cricketers who have the best interests of Pakistan cricket at heart,” he added.

The PCB chairman revealed that one former cricketer has already provided a detailed report on the shortcomings within Pakistan cricket, though he did not disclose the individual’s identity. Pakistan’s recent performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 was disappointing, as the team failed to qualify for the Super 8 round following humiliating losses to India and the United States. When asked about his earlier comments regarding a major overhaul in Pakistan cricket, Naqvi urged caution: “People are calling for drastic changes, but decisions made in anger can often be harmful. We need to be thoughtful and measured in our approach.”

Naqvi also criticized the selection committee’s decision-making process, indicating that those responsible for poor choices will be held accountable.Additionally, the PCB chief has summoned head coach Gary Kirsten and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood for a discussion about the team’s recent performance. “Kirsten has submitted a comprehensive report on the team’s performance in the T20 World Cup,” he noted. Mohsin Naqvi admitted to investigating “grouping and politics” within the team and emphasized that future player selections would be based strictly on performance in domestic cricket.