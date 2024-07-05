Gold rate soars by Rs1,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs243,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs242,300 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs857 to Rs208,590 from Rs207,733 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs191,207 from Rs190,422, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,355 from $2,345, the Association reported.