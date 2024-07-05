Government to uplift marginalised segments of society: Minister Arora

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora attended a consultative session of the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) on Thursday and said that the Punjab government wanted to uplift all marginalised sections of society. Addressing the session, he said that initially formed with the support of Nawaz Sharif, the PPAF had been a cornerstone institution in Pakistan for over 25 years, delivering impactful projects across various sectors, including health, education, flood relief, and the Benazir Income Support Programme. Minister Arora highlighted his involvement with the PPAF from 2003 to 2008 and praised its significant contributions towards its mission and vision. He emphasised the upcoming projects focusing on providing skills training to minority students, ensuring their inclusion and empowerment. He commended PPAF’s initiative to launch an IT city in Punjab, describing it as a commendable move that would provide the necessary infrastructure and resources for the digital transformation of the era. He further noted that providing interest-free loans to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and marginalised communities, especially the youth of minorities, would foster economic growth and self-sufficiency. The Punjab government is committed to enhancing economic resilience, reducing poverty, and promoting sustainable development across the province. Offering training and support to loan recipients will help them manage and grow their businesses effectively.