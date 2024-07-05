Friday, July 05, 2024
Hot, dry, partly cloudy weather forecast in Sukkur

APP
July 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Sukkur region has faced excessive heatwave which forced people to live indoors even routine traffic was very thin on the roads. On Thursday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at 48 centigrade but if was felt like 55 centigrade. Very hot winds continued blowing in the region, forcing people to live indoor. Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours. The hot, dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the Sukkur region.

APP

