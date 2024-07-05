IG Islamabad directs subordinates to eliminate crime from capital

ISLAMABAD - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Thursday has directed the subbordinates to utilise all the available resources to eliminate crime from capital city and to protect lives and property of public. He issued these directions while chairing a meeting at the Central Police Office Islamabad. The meeting was attended by DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza and all zonal SPs. IG Islamabad issued orders to prevent crimes, make patrolling effective, and complete investigations of pending cases in a timely manner. Special tasks were also assigned to the zonal SPs to formulate effective strategies to prevent crimes and provide a safe environment for citizens. IG Islamabad said that all police officers should further accelerate the ongoing anti-drug campaign “Nasha ab Nahi” and eliminate drug dealers from the city. All officers should ensure the immediate arrest of proclaimed offenders, judicial fugitives, and TOs involved in organized crime, serious crimes, murder, kidnapping, and other criminal cases, he added.

Investigation officers should seek assistance from Safe City Islamabad monitoring system to combat crimes and speed up work, complete the investigation of cases, and submit the challan to the relevant courts. He further said that a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted against corruption, and any negligence in the line of duty will not be tolerated.

On the other hand, Islamabad Police conducted a grand search and combing operation at the Sihala police station jurisdiction, a public relations officer said.

He said that, following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens. Following these orders, under the supervision of SP Soan Zone a grand search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Sihala police station jurisdiction by Islamabad Police teams. During the search and combing operation 47 suspicious persons and 43 houses were thoroughly checked, while 17 motorbikes and five vehicles checked. DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the search and combing operations were conducted to heighten security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with the police during the checking.