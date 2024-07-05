KSA grants citizenship to exceptional talents to bolster Vision 2030 goals

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - In a sweeping move to attract global talent and bolster its ambitious Vision 2030 initiative, Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday a Royal decree granting citizenship to a select group of scientists, medical doctors, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and other distinguished professionals. The decree aims to create a dynamic environment conducive to investment and the retention of exceptional minds from around the world.

This latest decree is part of a broader strategy to transform the Kingdom into a global hub of innovation and excellence. By drawing in individuals with unique competencies across various fields — including religious studies, medicine, science, culture, sports, and technology — Saudi Arabia seeks to enhance its developmental trajectory and achieve sustainable growth.

The move is not without precedent. In 2021, a similar Royal decree inaugurated this initiative by offering Saudi citizenship to the first cohort of select talents. The continuation of this policy underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to nurturing a diverse and skilled populace, capable of driving progress across multiple sectors.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the chief architect of Vision 2030, has consistently emphasized the importance of attracting and retaining top-tier global expertise. By doing so, the Kingdom hopes to accelerate its economic diversification efforts, reduce its reliance on oil, and foster a knowledge-based economy.

As Saudi Arabia opens its doors to these exceptional individuals, it signals a step towards realizing its Vision 2030 goals, ultimately aiming to position the Kingdom as a leader in innovation and a beacon of progress on the international stage.