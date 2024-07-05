Lone Voice

It is disappointing to see that in the face of a stark and explicit challenge to the writ of the state and the rule of law by a religious party, the state has no response. Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) has not only admitted to instigating the recent lynchings in Swat and Sargodha but has also held press conferences proclaiming that they reserve the right to do so at any time of their choosing. This, of course, comes on the back of their long history of religiously motivated attacks on politicians.

Why then is the state silent? Why are the military and security establishments silent? Why are loud political cadres silent? Why is the honorable judiciary silent? Unchallenged, the influence and moral corruption of this group will only grow.

In the face of this deafening silence, so far only one voice has taken a stand. Speaking at a conference in Lahore organized for the Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen - a body formed by the Punjab government for maintaining religious harmony, brotherhood, and tolerance - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz talked about the need for police action against blasphemy suspects, but cautioned against the use of such allegations for “settling scores.”

“No matter what happens, we must not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands, set up courts in their streets and areas, and issue sentences and fatwas,” Maryam asserted in a speech that was the need of the hour.

So far, hers is the only narrative challenging the violence and bigotry of the TLP – she needs support and urgently. The country’s politicians, judiciary, and clerics need to unite behind the Chief Minister and push for a rejection of lynchings and the misuse of the blasphemy law. Isolated opposition to the TLP will be drowned out by its organized propaganda, and put the speaker in harm’s way.