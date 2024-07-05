Looming Population Crisis

Pakistan has experienced exponential population growth over the past few decades, and the situation will worsen if the current growth rate remains unchecked. Various factors contribute to overpopulation, including a lack of family planning, high birth rates, low literacy rates, and reluctance among women to use contraceptives. This population explosion has led to severe challenges, including poverty, unemployment, resource scarcity, and environmental degradation. According to the United Nations, Pakistan’s population is projected to reach 403 million by 2050 if the current growth rate continues.

The government must recognize the sensitivity of this issue and introduce effective policies to mitigate the overpopulation crisis. Implementing comprehensive family planning programs, improving access to education, particularly for women, and promoting awareness about birth control methods are crucial steps. Additionally, investing in sustainable development initiatives can help alleviate the strain on resources and mitigate environmental degradation caused by overpopulation. Failure to address this issue promptly could have devastating consequences for Pakistan’s future prosperity and stability.

ARYAN KOLACHI,

Sindh.