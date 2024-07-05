Friday, July 05, 2024
Man kills son over domestic dispute

Agencies
July 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A man stabbed his son to death over domestic disputes here in the metropolis on Thursday. Police arrested the accused. According to details, the incident took place in Al-Falah area of Karachi where an accused attacked his young son with sharp edged knife after exchange of hot words over domestic issues. The youth identified as Shah Hassan 22, was killed on the spot to massive loss of blood. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police arrested the accused and after registering a case against him started investigation.

