Mango exhibition deemed a sweet success in Mirpurkhas, teamwork celebrated

MIRPURKHAS - Mirpurkhas’ 56th annual mango exhibition has been hailed as a resounding success, with Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqaili attributing the achievement to teamwork. Speaking at a shield distribution ceremony on Thursday, Uqaili praised the efforts of the management committee, officers, and growers, stating that the event has not only showcased the region’s mangoes but also put Mirpurkhas on the map. The successful exhibition has sparked interest from shipping companies and the Trade Development Authority, paving the way for mango exports. On this occasion, District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Talpur and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori also commended the collaborative effort, emphasizing the need for sustainable practices like solar tube wells and drip irrigation to ensure the future of mango cultivation in the region. The ceremony honored the contributions of various stakeholders, including district officers, growers, and police, who played a crucial role in making the exhibition a success.