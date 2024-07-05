Friday, July 05, 2024
MAP elects new VP Lahore Chapter

July 05, 2024
LAHORE   -   The Marketing Association of Pakistan (MAP) Lahore Chapter has elected new council members for the year 2024-25.

In a special council meeting held in Lahore, Noor Ullah was elected as the new vice president, while Humaira Shazia and Saif Ul Azam were elected as joint secretary and joint treasurer, respectively. The outgoing vice president, Malik Amer Salam, congratulated the newly elected officers. The new council also includes unopposed elected members Humaira Shazia, Asif Awan, Uzma Kamal, and others, completing the nine-member council for the year 2024-25.

