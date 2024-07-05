Maryam Nawaz has declared Punjab Police as her frontline force, IGP tells RPOs

LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar chaired a Follow-Up RPOs Conference at the Central Police Office. All RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, and senior officers of the province attended the conference. Police officers expressed gratitude for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s confidence in the Punjab Police, declaring them her frontline force. Senior police officers affirmed their commitment to make the province a stronghold of security under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s teamwork. Police officers reiterated their determination to further improve police working in view of Key Performance Indicators system.

Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar has directed to adopt zero-tolerance towards corruption, intensify efforts in crime prevention, and enhance service delivery with renewed vigour. During the conference, a review of security arrangements for Muharram was conducted, with briefings given by RPOs and DPOs. Dr. Usman Anwar stated that the Punjab Police are strongly committed to ensuring a peaceful and secure Muharram. The IGP emphasised collaboration with local religious scholars, community leaders, and institutions to thwart conspiracies by anti-state and anti-peace elements. Infrastructure development, service delivery projects, and facility upgrades were also discussed during the meeting. Dr Usman Anwar highlighted the timely completion of Smart Police Stations and Safe Cities projects. Measures to enhance the welfare of police personnel and their families are being expanded too, he said. Additional IGPs, including Special Branch, Welfare and Finance, MD Safe City Authority, Commandant PTI Chung, DIGs, CTO Lahore, and senior officers attended the conference.