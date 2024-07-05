Mohsin Naqvi assures to revamp Islamabad city in a year

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Interior Syed has promised to revamp the capital city of Islamabad within a year and announced to start work on two stalled projects in Islamabad.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with a plantation drive at Margalla Hills organized by CDA at Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad.

He lauded the CDA officers and field staff for an idea to restore the beauty of Margalla Hills through excessive plantation and hoped that this plan will become a reality.

He promised that the project will not be given due patronage and it will not be left unattended and neglected.

Talking about repeated fairs at Margalla hills he said there have been many fires in the past few days in which many factors were involved but now the city managers have taken this issue seriously and Islamabad administration has arrested many people in this regard.

He also appreciated the services of all the fire fighters, who worked day and night to avoid fire eruptions while he has also lauded the services of the sanitation staff remained on duties during Eid.

He informed that the construction of an underpass at Serena Chowk and a flyover at the junction of F-8 and F-9 will be started soon.

“The working of these projects has been completed and same will be started and completed in shortest possible time for the convenience of the citizens of Islamabad”, maintained, adding: “These projects will improve traffic flow in the city”.

The interior minister also claimed that the stalled project of the Islamabad Highway is also started again and it would be completed in September 2024.

Margalla Avenue will be connected to the motorway, which will make it easier for travellers to reach Islamabad, said.

He said With this project, the distance from the Motorway to the Presidential Palace will be reduced up to 15 to 20 minutes.

The minister also maintained that the Crime in Islamabad has reduced by 57 percent in one and a half months, bringing relief to the citizens.

He said at present, the best team is working in Islamabad administration and people will see the hard work of all of us and Improvement in the city will be visible within a year because of this team.

Federal Interior Minister also inaugurated CDA’s complaint management, vehicles tracking and e-office system.

He also inaugurated selfi with tree project and the HR Management Information System and Call Center of the civic authority. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, IG Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi. A large number of CDA officials and citizens attended the function