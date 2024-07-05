Monsoon rains to start from July 8

KARACHI - The cloudy skies over Karachi have brought a welcome respite from the intense summer heat, thanks to the cooling sea breeze. Residents are eagerly awaiting the monsoon rains, which the Met Department predicts will arrive soon.

The department reports that the weather has shifted, with clouds dominating the sky. Despite this change, today’s maximum temperature is still expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius.

Currently, the humidity level in Karachi stands at a high 70%, contributing to the hot and humid conditions forecasted for the next 24 hours.

However, there is good news on the horizon. The Met Department has indicated that the port city of Karachi can expect rainfall starting from July 8. These rains are anticipated to make the weather significantly more pleasant, with a potential decrease in temperature.

As Karachi prepares for the arrival of the monsoon, residents are hopeful that the rains will bring much-needed relief from the heat and humidity. The Meteorological Department continues to monitor the situation closely and provide updates on the weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the early morning rain in Lahore brought a much-needed respite from the summer heat, making the weather pleasant. According to the Met Department, intermittent rain will continue throughout the day, leading to a further drop in temperature. The monsoon season has officially begun, with clouds covering Lahore since early morning. Significant rainfall has been reported in areas such as Mall Road, Garhi Shahu, Railway Station, Brandreth Road, Gulberg, Ferozepur Road, Model Town, Calvary Ground, Walton, DHA, Wahdat Road, Kalma Chowk, and Garden Town.

The weather has become notably pleasant, with the temperature dropping significantly. The Met Department forecasts that this spell of rains will continue from July 4 to July 7. Thursday’s maximum temperature is expected to be 34 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms are also anticipated at various times throughout the day.

Islamabad/Rawalpind: In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, rain started late at night and continued intermittently. The weather has turned pleasant, and the summer heat and humidity have significantly decreased.

Light to heavy rain has been observed in different areas of Islamabad, including Blue Area, Zero Point, Aabpara, F-6, F-7, G-6, and G-7. Rain has also been reported in Bhara Kahu, Bari Imam, Bani Gala, and Alipur Farash. The Met Department has indicated that more rain, accompanied by thundershowers and gusty winds, is expected.

In Wazirabad, heavy rain has been recorded in the city and surrounding areas, making the weather pleasant. However, the rain has caused power outages in different parts of the city, with many feeders tripping.

Gujrat is experiencing intermittent rain in most areas of the city, leading to an increase in humidity and heat. The GEPCO system has been badly affected, with several feeders tripping due to the rain. Gujar Khan also witnessed heavy rains, which have brought cool winds and intensified the heat. The weather has turned pleasant, but the rain has disrupted electricity supply in the area.

In Daska, heavy rain was reported in the city and its suburbs, bringing relief from the heat. The weather has become pleasant with cool winds, although several electricity feeders have tripped due to the rain.

The Met Department has forecasted heavy rain at a few places in the northeast Punjab, Potohar region, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). These areas are expected to see a significant change in weather patterns, providing relief from the summer heat.

Rain is also expected in south KP, central Punjab, and northeast Balochistan during the evening and night. The anticipated showers will bring a much-needed respite from the hot and humid conditions prevailing in these regions.