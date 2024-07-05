Muharram processions, gatherings divided into categories

LAHORE - For ensuring security in Muharram, the Lahore police have divided processions and gatherings into categories, based on their perceived sensitivity. According to the police sources, 141 processions of Lahore have been declared highly sensitive, which have been included in the A category. As many as 454 processions were declared sensitive and placed in B category, while 55 processions included in C category were declared normal. Also, 3,471 ‘majalis’ have been placed in B category, while 1,154 were included in C category. The police sources said that 20,000 policemen and 795 police officers will be deployed for security of processions and majalis in Lahore. As many as 16,000 personnel of FC would be posted at different points, 28 general officers, 83 inspectors and 3,511 head constables would perform security duties. Also, 180 sub-inspectors, 200 assistant sub-inspectors will also be appointed. Apart from this, Rangers and Pak Army troops will be present at backup security. Police officials say that no official will leave the duty point until the procession is over. Meanwhile, Punjab Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, announced enhanced security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram during a meeting at the Home Department on Thursday. The meeting reviewed strategies to maintain peace and order throughout the holy month. A central control room has been established in the Punjab Home Department to oversee security measures. Powers have been delegated to Deputy Commissioners to enforce orders, including the prohibition of unauthorized loudspeaker use. Special security arrangements will be in place for women’s majalis to ensure their safety. The minister emphasized the active role of peace committees in fostering harmony within the community. Committee members also inspected the control room and assessed reports on the security situation. The meeting included directives for comprehensive preparations for the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and Baba Farid-ud-Din Masood Ganj Shakar (RA). Approval was granted to extend the tenure of Rangers in Attock and DG Khan and to appoint Deputy Commissioners as Price Control Magistrates in various districts. Punjab Home Secretary Noor Ul Amin Mengal provided a briefing on the issued SOPs and arrangements. The meeting was attended by Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman, Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, and Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani. Secretary Auqaf Syed Tahir Bukhari, Additional IG Chaudhry Sultan, and other officials participated, with Commissioners and RPOs from across Punjab joining via video link.