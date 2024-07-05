NA body for supporting farmers with resources

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research Thursday emphasised the importance of supporting farmers with resources such as high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and access to credit as it discussed the implementation of modern agricultural techniques and technology to boost productivity.

The committee met at the National Agricultural Research Center, Islamabad. The meeting was chaired by Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA, and attended by the Federal Minister for Food Security and Research, along with members of the Standing Committee and officials from the Ministry. During this introductory meeting, the overall performance of the Ministry was reviewed, focusing on major issues and potential mitigations.

One of the main points of discussion was the implementation of modern agricultural techniques and technology to boost productivity. The committee emphasized the importance of supporting farmers with resources such as high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and access to credit. Additionally, there was a focus on expanding research initiatives to develop climate-resilient crop varieties.

The committee underscored the importance of investing in agricultural research and development (R&D). They proposed increasing funding for agricultural universities and research institutions to develop new farming techniques and seed varieties. Collaborations with international agricultural research organizations were also discussed.

The committee stressed the need for training programmes to educate farmers on modern agricultural practices. Extension services and farmer field schools were suggested as effective means to disseminate knowledge and improve farmers’ skills.

Recognizing the pivotal role of farmers in agriculture, the committee underscored the importance of farmer-friendly policies. Recommendations were made to provide adequate support mechanisms, including access to affordable, high-quality seeds and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Emphasizing the role of technology in seed development, the committee has recommended provisions to support research and innovation in seed technology. This includes facilitating access to advanced seed varieties and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

To uphold seed quality standards, the committee has proposed strengthened measures for seed certification and quality control. Collaborative efforts with regulatory bodies and certification agencies will ensure compliance with established benchmarks and safeguard farmers from substandard seeds.

In line with efforts to empower farmers, the committee has advocated for provisions that enhance access to certified seeds, agricultural training, and extension services. These initiatives are designed to bolster agricultural productivity and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

The discussion also highlighted the need for a strategic approach in policy-making to foster innovation and sustainability within the sector. The committee recognized that supporting farmers with the necessary tools and resources is vital for achieving long-term goals. Additionally, they stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in driving research and development initiatives.

The committee also addressed the necessity of enhancing infrastructure, such as irrigation systems and storage facilities, to support the efficient distribution and preservation of agricultural produce. By improving these logistical elements, the sector can reduce post-harvest losses and ensure a steady supply of food products.

In conclusion, the parliamentary body reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a robust, resilient, and sustainable food system for nation. Through comprehensive policy recommendations, strategic investments in agricultural innovation, and collaborative efforts with stakeholders across the food supply chain, we aim to address current challenges and anticipate future needs. The committee recognizes the critical importance of food security not only for public health and economic stability but also for national security. By fostering a collaborative environment that encourages technological advancements, sustainable practices, and equitable access to resources, we can build a food system that meets the needs of today while preserving the potential for future generations.