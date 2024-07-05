No one should experience politically-motivated character assassination, says Maryam

LAHORE - Expressing serious concerns over a recent mob lynching in Swat and other similar incidents in the country, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday pledged not to allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. Addressing an Ittehad Bain ul Muslimeen Conference, she talked about the trend of mob justice where people assemble within minutes and don’t hesitate to kill the accused without verifying the facts. The chief minister warned that the practice would endanger the lives of everyone and said there was an urgent need to stop the practice.

The chief minister also expressed concern over the increasing incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran, describing them as heartbreaking. She called for collective action to prevent such incidents and understand their underlying causes. Maryam Nawaz concluded by expressing her deep love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Islam, emphasizing that following religious commandments is integral to her upbringing.

The chief minister said she was unable to understand those opposing the legislation. “They were against the law but won’t stop defaming others”, she added. She said no one should experience politically-motivated character assassination and added that the issue would be settled in case of providing proof to substantiate an allegation.

The chief minister justified action against the social media accounts promoting sectarianism as a prerequisite for curbing the alarming developments. “One would be punished if the purpose of hurling accusation is just to blame the other”, the chief minister said, urging to provide evidence if any allegation is made. The chief minister labeled the practice as a disease which, she said, spread due to a complete absence of accountability.

“Those who object are essentially saying they want to defame others without facing consequences. Slandering someone is a grave sin in Islam. While the media is respected, no one will be allowed to tarnish another’s reputation. Criticize me all you want; I don’t mind. This law isn’t just for me—it’s for everyone. If you make an allegation, provide proof. If there’s no proof and the allegation is made in bad faith, those responsible will be held accountable for their false claims.”, she observed.

CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the actions taken by the Punjab government, stating, “More than 50,000 social media accounts and pages have been blocked. Today, a man is issuing fatwas on social media about girls’ schools. The religious sentiments associated with Muharram are shared by all of us, not just the Shia community. I have given clear orders to all police officers to meet with scholars in their districts to address and resolve their issues. Ensuring the security and safety of Majalis is the responsibility of the Punjab government. I want to go beyond traditional arrangements to show our solidarity with our Shia brothers.”

Maryam cited the situation faced by the Sharif family for settling political score in 2018 as an example and narrated how a political party [PTI] used some individuals for the purpose.

Reflecting on past events, she said, “We were subjected to political point-scoring in 2018. We endured bullets and accusations. The incident involving Nawaz Sharif was particularly heartbreaking for me. Being called a thief or bandit doesn’t hurt as much as an accusation of blasphemy. My father was disqualified on the eve of my mother’s election. While she was undergoing cancer treatment, I had to run her election campaign alone. The accusations made by certain individuals and a political party were very painful for me. Ahsan Iqbal, who comes from a very religious family, was also shot, but Allah Almighty saved his life. I have personally experienced this pain.”

She maintained that issuing a fatwa indiscriminately is itself a crime which must be controlled. She recalled that a person was arrested for sexual assault on a child studying at a madrassa, but she had been facing an ending series of fatwas since that day.

The chief minister also reminded the gathering about a person who is running a campaign against sending girls to school – a reference to the video circulating on social media in which he claims that the educating them is the reason behind vulgarity and that they should kept indoors.

The CM thanked all scholars for supporting the defamation law and highlighted the essential role of the Ittehad Bain Ul Muslimeen Committee, saying, “The committee’s active role has never been more crucial. We strive to present the beautiful face of our religion to the world. Today’s situation deeply concerns me as Chief Minister.”

The chief minister also discussed proposals for harmony during Muharram ul Haram. The meeting included scholars from all schools of thought, eminent Mushaikh, and other academic and religious figures. She welcomed all participants, expressing a sense of family among them. She recalled her upbringing in a religious family and mentioned that it was Nawaz Sharif who established the Ittehad Bain Ul Muslimeen Committee. She suggested that the committee should meet quarterly rather than annually.

She added, “I have ordered the installation of sabeels of sweet liquid (Sharbat) along all procession routes. The Punjab government will also help distribute food and Niaz along the procession route. A central control room will be set up in all districts, which I will personally monitor.”

She concluded, “We pray that Allah Almighty grants Pakistan security and stability. May Allah Almighty maintain peace and order during Muharram.” Prayers for the peace, security, and prosperity of the country were offered at the end of the meeting.