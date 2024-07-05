Pakistan encouraging use of electric vehicles, Senate told

The Senate was informed today that the Pakistan government is encouraging the use of electric vehicles in order to protect the environment and reduce dependence on imported fuel.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar told the House during Question Hour that thirty electric buses have been imported from China. These buses have been stationed at Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad where state of the art charging facilities have been made available. He said the soft launch of these buses is taking place today.

The law minister told the House that NADRA centers will be established in each Union Council in the next two and a half years.

He said the NADRA has prepared a comprehensive phased wise plan in this regard and 1150 Union Councils will have NADRA centers in ten months.

Taking the floor, Leader of the House Ishaq Dar assured that the privatization process will be taken forward in a transparent manner and due process will be followed. He however emphasized there should not be any politics on this matter.

The Leader of the House proposed formation of a special committee to ascertain why the privatization of Pakistan Steel Mills did not occur, which resulted in the loss of hundreds of billions of rupees.