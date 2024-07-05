Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series schedule announced

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the schedule for the men’s 2024-25 home international cricket season.

The 2024-25 home international season will begin with Bangladesh playing two Tests in Rawalpindi (21-25 August) and Karachi (30 August-3 September).

Bangladesh last played a Test in Pakistan in February 2020.

“We thank the PCB for confirming the schedule for Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan for the ICC World Test Championship matches,” Bangladesh Cricket Board Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said.

“The series presents a significant test for us, but it is also a chance to showcase our progress in this format,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh men’s cricket team captain Najmul Hossain Shanto stated: “As a team we are looking forward to returning to Pakistan for the ICC World Test Championship.

“Playing in Pakistan is always a challenging but an exciting prospect, and we will have to be at our very best to compete against a formidable home side in their backyard,” said Shanto.

Schedule for Bangladesh tour of Pakistan

21-25 Aug – First Test, Rawalpindi

30 Aug-3 Sep – Second Test, Karachi