PHC seeks ministry’s reply on Asad Qaiser’s petition

Peshawar - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday sought a reply from the Interior Ministry regarding a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser, seeking details of the cases filed against him.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Arshad Ali presided over the hearing. Arshad Ahmad, advocate, represented the petitioner, who is a former Speaker of the National Assembly. Additional Director (Legal) Abdur Rehman Afridi represented the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The petitioner’s counsel urged the court to direct the relevant authorities to provide information on the cases registered against his client, who is an opposition party member and a National Assembly representative.

The FIA’s Additional Director (Legal) informed the court that an inquiry involving the petitioner was ongoing at the agency’s Peshawar office.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau Special Prosecutor General Muhammad Ali stated that there were no cases against the petitioner within the anti-corruption body.

The petitioner’s counsel also requested the court to inquire with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) about any cases against his client.

The bench granted the petitioner’s request, included the Interior Secretary as a party to the case, and adjourned the hearing.