Police arrest third suspect involved in murder of 6 people

LARKANA - The Mahi Mukul police on Thursday arrest third suspect involved in a murder of 6 people a month and a half ago and recovered the weapons used in the crime. According to the police, on the instructions of SSP Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik, Mahi Mukul Police Station, on a tip-off carried out an operation to arrest the suspect Abdul Aziz Mugheri involved in a murder of 6 people in the village of Dar Muhammad Mugheri, and also recovered pistol with bullets used in the crime. Sharing details, police said that the accused had killed 6 people including children due to the land dispute and escaped on May 13, after which a case was filed at Mahi Mukul Police Station. Two accused Niaz Hussain Mugeiri and Rajab who also involved in the crime were already arrested, police said.